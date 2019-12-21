Remedy Entertainment’s Control released to critical acclaim but it wasn’t without its faults, although what one considers a game’s flaws is subjective. But what does Remedy think it could have done better when it comes to its latest release? Its checkpoint system and difficulty, according to director Mikael Kasurinen.

Speaking to GameSpot, Kasurinen said that he feels Remedy could have taken a different approach to the checkpoint system so that it appealed to more players. He explained:

It is something that we explored different directions with and we wanted it to be cohesive. We wanted it to feel like it’s not random based on the situation. We wanted to be honest and consistent with it. That’s the system that works for us in that concept we were building. Looking back, I think we could have taken a different approach with it that would have maybe worked better for more players. So, there’s definitely room for improvement with many, many things in the game. That’s maybe one thing that we get commented on.

The other aspect of Control that Kasurinen feels could do with some improvement is its difficulty. However, the developer believes that adding various levels of difficulty isn’t the way to go.

We wanted to create the content in a way that the content that you saw was the definition of the difficulty. The problem of course is, how clear is that to the player as they enter this world? I still believe strongly in the direction that I don’t think choosing a difficulty level is necessarily the right way to solve that problem. But I think it’s something that we do need to do better in the future and we should strive to find a solution for it.

What do our readers think were Control‘s biggest flaws?

[Source: GameSpot]