Fans who didn’t preorder God of War ahead of its April 2018 release missed out on a few in-game goodies. To celebrate this holiday season, Santa Monic Studio and Sony are giving away the preorder bonuses for free. These extra items are available to download now on the US and EU PlayStation Store as the God of War Holiday 2019 Giveaway, which includes skins and armor sets for Kratos and Atreus. January 6, 2020 is the last day the preorder items will be available for free.

The Holiday 2019 Giveaway contains all of the following items:

• Death’s Vow Armor Sets for Kratos and Atreus

• Exile’s Guardian Shield Skin

• Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin

• Shining Elven Soul-Shield Skin

• Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin

Apart from Photo Mode and New Game Plus, these bonus skins serve as the only extra content added to God of War. Interestingly, DLC was once in the works. However, according to Creative Director Cory Barlog, the idea was too big for a DLC release.

Those who have yet to give God of War a try are in luck. At present, the title is available to purchase for $14.99, courtesy of PSN’s Holiday Sale, which ends on January 17th. (More than 1,500 other games are receiving discounts, as well.) Subscribers to the PlayStation Now streaming service can also jump into Kratos’ latest adventure. Time is running out, though, since God of War will leave the service next week on January 2nd.

God of War is in stores now for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: PlayStation Store via Push Square]