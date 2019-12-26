Activision’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has absolutely dominated the sales charts since its release in October of 2019. And the shooter continues to reign as the best-selling game in the UK, this time for the week ending December 21, 2019. In fact, Modern Warfare has seen a 42% increase in sales week-on-week, outperforming last year’s Black Ops 4 during the same period in 2018.

Modern Warfare has enjoyed robust sales outside of the UK, as well. In the United States, it was October and November’s best-selling game and is currently the best-selling title for the entire year overall. You can currently grab a digital copy for $39.59 thanks to the PS Store’s Holiday Sale (along with over 1,500 other games at discounts up to 50%).

Next up on the UK charts was FIFA 20 as the week’s second best-selling game, which increased in sales by 73% over the past week. While FIFA 20’s physical sales are down compared to FIFA 19’s, publisher Electronic Arts also holds the third spot with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Activision holds two other entries on the list, with Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled at nine and 10, respectively. This is likely due to both games being discounted last week.

Ahead of Activision and Electronic Arts was Nintendo, with four of the top-ten list comprised of Switch-exclusive games including Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Pokémon Sword, and Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo Olympic Games. The Switch was also Just Dance 2020’s most lucrative platform, accounting for 70% of the game’s overall sales in the UK.

Below, you’ll find the top 10 best-selling games in the UK for the week ending December 21st:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Luigi’s Mansion 3 Pokémon Sword Just Dance 2020 Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo Olympic Games Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled

[Source: Games Industry]