After its official announcement in 2013, PlayStation exclusive Dreams has slowly become one of the PS4’s most fascinating games, at least from a developmental standpoint. And now, following its more than six-year development cycle and a year in early access, Dreams has gone gold ahead of its February release. The final retail code has been compiled, burned to a disc, and indicates that we shouldn’t see any more delays. February 14th is locked in.

A tweet from developer Media Molecule shares the exciting news:

We’ve got some exciting news to share, CoMmunity… #DreamsPS4 has gone GOLD! We’re all set for February 14th, 2020! Thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown Dreams and Media Molecule! We’re so excited to continue this adventure with you! pic.twitter.com/uThlWjwfex — Media Molecule (@mediamolecule) January 6, 2020

Dreams is a platform that allows its users to create, play, and share user-generated content across various styles and genres. You can do almost anything with it, from recreating some of gaming’s most iconic franchises like Crash Bandicoot, to making original works, like this detailed English breakfast. The possibilities are nearly endless, giving players the ability to create music, film, games, and everything in between.

At the beginning of 2019, Media Molecule released an early access version of Dreams, which allowed its users to start developing creations, with a limited tool-set. This early version of the game had a $29.99 price-point but allowed players to get into the experience before its full release (as well as filling out the dreamiverse for retail players on day one). Anyone who purchased the early access version will be upgraded to the full release at no additional cost. Dreams will also feature a full-fledged story mode developed entirely in Dreams itself using the game’s creation tools and PS4 controllers.

When the game launches, it will already have thousands of user-generated creations, which will all carry over from the early access version. This way, the community won’t have to wait around for additional content to enjoy. Media Molecule has plans to support Dreams for years to come, with the goal of growing the game’s community. With PS5 backwards compatibility, Dreams should carry right into the next-generation seamlessly.

Dreams will launch exclusively for PS4 on February 14, 2020 for $39.99. You can preorder it from Amazon.

[Source: Twitter]

