While many of us are patiently waiting on a new entry in the Crash Bandicoot series, Media Molecule’s Dreams might be just the avenue you’re looking for to hold you over while waiting for a new installment. Milbox has painstakingly recreated many familiar segments from the series in the PS4-exclusive creation platform, Dreams.

As shown in the image below, you can tell the user went to great lengths to make sure everything looks as true to the original as possible. The assets, color palette, and character designs are spot on, making this a testament to just how in-depth Dreams‘ can be, when it comes to user created levels.

If you want to see the creation in action, the YouTube channel Beyond Dreams has a 15-minute clip,

The Crash Bandicoot series has always been beloved, but it has experienced an explosion in popularity recently thanks to the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled. Both are modern-day remakes of their old-school counterparts from the PlayStation era. Both remakes have enjoyed robust sales, with N. Sane Trilogy surpassing 10 million copies sold as of February of 2019, and Nitro-Fueled dominating the global sales charts for the week of June 30, 2019.

Dreams is home to a plethora of popular recreations of beloved games, ranging from Metal Gear Solid, The Legend of Zelda, and Marvel’s Spider-Man. According to Media Molecule, the early access version of Dreams has over 100,000 users, which is quite the feat. The premise is to allow users to create anything, from films, music, games, and many other types of artistic expression, with an emphasis on sharing what people create.

It’s still unclear when we’ll get our hands on the full version of Dreams, but as soon as we find out, we’ll let you know. There is still an endless amount to do in the early access version, whether you’re a creator, an admirer, or both.

What do you make of the Crash Bandicoot recreation? Is it true to the original? Let us know!

[Source: YouTube]