Bookbound Brigade, a 2D sidescrolling Metroidvania, is finally set to launch on consoles and PC in the coming weeks. Players on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam can dive into the literary-centric adventure on January 30th for the price of $19.99.

The game stars a host of literary and historical figures. In announcing the title’s release date, publisher Intragames also shared a brand-new story trailer: Check it out in the video below:

Published by Intragames and developed by Digital Tales, Bookbound Brigade features the likes of King Arthur, Dracula, Queen Victoria, Dorothy Gale from The Wizard of Oz, and other iconic figures from history and fiction. In the game, players must assemble a team of characters, using each of their special skills to navigate the world, solve puzzles, and combat formidable foes.

The narrative centers on the mysterious disappearance of the Book of Books, a “mystical tome” filled with every word that’s ever been written. This blow to the Literary World requires immediate attention since it could spell doom for history’s greatest heroes and the most celebrated fictional icons. To ensure such calamity never comes to pass, a team of eight heroes known as the Bookbound Brigade assembles.

Throughout Bookbound Brigade, players will explore five hand-drawn worlds, each inspired by settings from well known fictional tales. 50 NPCs from history and literature will also partake in the adventure to various degrees, assisting in their own way through sidequests. Can the mystical opus be saved? Find out by this month’s end.

[Source: Intragames]