(Editor’s Note: The Collector’s Edition package literally sold out on the GAME website as we were writing up this article. It is no longer available at this time, unless GAME gets additional inventory allocation at a later date.)

European residents had a way of getting their hands on the Resident Evil 3 Collector’s Edition, courtesy of retailer GAME. The package is similar to the GameStop-exclusive collector’s edition announced for North America, but includes a few more goodies…at a price. The EU Collector’s Edition retailed for £214.00 (around $280.00) and was available to preorder until it sold out earlier today. This is $100 more than the one offered in North America, which has an MSRP of $179.99. Though, if you’re buying from GAME, you do get the special lenticular packaging, along with a 2-disc CD soundtrack that are not included in the NA version.

Here’s everything that comes with the EU version of the Resident Evil 3 Collector’s Edition:

A physical copy of Resident Evil 3 remake with lenticular packaging.

A 2-Disc CD soundtrack

A Raccoon City map poster

An 11-inch Jill Valentine statue with S.T.A.R.S. logo base

A Project: N and Project: R artbook

A box to contain all the above shaped like an item box with the S.T.A.R.S. logo

The North American Collector’s Edition was exclusive to GameStop and sold out very quickly after its official announcement last year. You can still find them via third-party retailers like eBay or Amazon, usually for prices well above retail.

North Americans (and now Europeans) will have to settle for the standard edition, which is still available to preorder through Amazon.

Resident Evil 3 takes the foundation of the 1999 original and adds a slew of modern touches and redesigns for contemporary consoles. Carlos Oliveira will play a much larger role this time around, as will Raccoon City itself, which is said to be more open. The terrifying Nemesis is also said to be “his own brand of terror,” and there’s the inclusion of the new Resident Evil: Resistance multiplayer mode, which is replacing Mercenaries from the original.

Resident Evil 3 will launch for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on April 3, 2020. Don’t expect it to be delayed, since Capcom feels confident about hitting its targeted release date.

[Source: GAME via Game Revolution]

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made using these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.