Despite the fact that it takes place in World War II and features a group of soldiers fighting against Nazis, Commandos 2 – HD Remaster will contain no Nazi symbolism. The game, which will be launching on PlayStation 4 later this year, has had various Nazi iconography removed that was present in the original. Publisher Kalypso claims the reason for this is that the game would risk being delayed or banned from some countries if they use the iconography, and only one worldwide release version will be created.

The question was posed on the game’s Steam discussion forums by user “gamzrck,” who asked why the game was censored internationally. A response was given by Kalypso community manager “Unerde,” who said the following:

Hi gamzrck,

there will only be one version of Commandos 2 HD Remaster internationally, and it will not incorporate any symbols, portraits, speeches or other assets that could break the law in many countries.

As a company, we are obliged to adhere to the law, but we want our users to have the best experience with our games without causing potential delays or even being banned in certain countries. Therefore, we have decided on this course of action so that we will not be forced to split up groups of players or be unable to provide the game to specific regions at all. -cheers

While it may seem easy to pin the cause of this on Germany, in 2018 they loosened restrictions on Nazi symbols in video games. As a result of this, both Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot were able to launch in the country without being censored.

Commandos 2 – HD Remaster launched on PC today, with a PlayStation 4 version set to hit some time this spring along with an HD remaster of RTS classic Praetorians. The game is being developed by Yippee Entertainment, who was recently purchased by publisher Team 17. While Yippee will likely not be making any future games in the Commandos series because of this, recently Kalypso has announced that they established a new studio with the express purpose of making a new entry in the series on PC and next-gen consoles.

