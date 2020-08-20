On September 18th, publisher Kalypso Media will launch the Commandos 2 and Praetorians HD Remaster Double Pack. The HD remaster package from developers Yippee! Entertainment and Torus Games is scheduled to release both digitally and physically on the PS4 and Xbox One platforms for the price of $39.99. Those who just want one or the other can buy the Commandos 2 and Praetorians HD remasters separately on digital storefronts. A Commandos 2 HD Remaster is also in the works for Nintendo Switch, but won’t release until either later in 2020 or in early 2021.

A new gameplay trailer showing both of the HD titles in action accompanied the news. Check it out in the video below:

Kalypso Media originally released the Commandos 2 and Praetorians HD Remaster Double Pack earlier this year on PC via Steam. Commandos 2 HD Remaster brings the classic WWII-set tactics title to the modern age in all of its glory. Players will take their squad of Allied commandos into the heart of enemy territory, using tactical skills to complete a series of increasingly difficult missions.

Praetorians HD Remaster will see players venture through the real-time strategy game’s 20 campaign missions. This classic title lets gamers experience the rise of the Roman Empire, while storming battlefields in the Egyptian, Gallic, and Italian theaters of war. Solo and online multiplayer experiences round out the Praetorians HD Remaster.

Kalypso has more plans in store for the future of the Commandos franchise, too. Back in April, the publisher announced its new team, Claymore Game Studios, had begun work on a next-gen Commandos entry.

[Source: Kalypso Media Gematsu]