A Plague Tale: Innocence publisher Focus Home Interactive is teaming with Blackbird Interactive (Homeworld) for an original IP. At the time of writing, neither company has shared details about the new title. However, an official unveiling will go live during this year’s PAX East, which will take place between February 27th and March 1st.

Focus Home Interactive announced the news in a press release, noting that its “love of innovative, new experiences” perfectly melds with the Vancouver-based studio’s “deep knowledge and enjoyment of sci-fi settings.” While such information is likely to surface at PAX East, which platforms the title will launch for currently remains unknown.

Blackbird Interactive’s history of developing exclusively for PC suggests at least that platform will be serviced. Focus Home quite often publishes titles on consoles, though it, too, has been involved with PC-only experiences in the past. Therefore, there’s no way of knowing what the partnership will entail on this front until a formal announcement is made.

Established in 2007 by former EA Canada and Relic Entertainment developers, Blackbird Interactive is best known for developing sequels to the real-time strategy franchise Homeworld. In addition to the new IP with Focus Home, Blackbird remains hard at work on Homeworld 3 and a few other projects.

This announcement of a new partnership comes on the heels of a big year for Focus Home in 2019. The publisher released a number of hits, including A Plague Tale: Innocence, GreedFall, and World War Z. All were considered commercial successes, generating the company more than $88 million in revenue during the first half of the 2019/2020 fiscal year.

[Source: Focus Home Interactive via Gamasutra]