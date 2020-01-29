Exclusive: Get to Know The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics’ Gurjin

PlayStation LifeStyle partnered with BonusXP and En Masse Entertainment to bring you an exclusive profile on The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics‘ Gurjin, a member of the Gelfling resistance and one of the main characters in the Netflix series. Get to know his attributes, abilities, and tactics you can use with Gurjin when The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics releases on February 4.

Go beyond the events the Netflix Original Series, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, a new strategy game by BonusXP and En Masse Entertainment. Explore the world of Thra in over 50 unique turn-based campaign battles, recruit new allies, and customize characters by assigning them various jobs and equipping them with gear.

In The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, players can unlock up to 12 unique Gelfling jobs and five unique Podling jobs for their heroes over the course of the campaign. Players assign each hero a primary job and a secondary job, allowing them to equip three abilities from the selected primary Job and two from the selected secondary Job to create a custom loadout of up to five abilities. Players can also easily switch these loadouts by accessing the Party Menu between battles.

Let’s take a look at Gurjin, a former guard at the Castle of the Crystal and a member of the Gelfling resistance. Gurjin joins the party as a defense-focused physical fighter with immunity to Poison, due to his Drenchen clan background.

Between that immunity and his meaty defensive attributes, we find Gurjin works best as a frontline tank to protect your team. For this build, we’ve selected Stone Warden as a primary Job and Paladin as a secondary Job.

Gurjin’s ability loadout consists of Taunt 2, Tangle Up 2, and Bandage 2 from Stone Warden and Heroic Leap and Retribution from Paladin.

The goal for this build is to leap into a group of enemies, lock them down so they can’t escape, and force them to attack Gurjin.

Heroic Leap allows Gurjin to leap three tiles and deal damage to all adjacent enemies. This is great for jumping into a group and setting up our game plan, but it’s also excellent to use in a pinch, to get to an ally in need of help.

Taunt 2 will inflict Berserk status on all targets in an area, forcing them to attack the nearest target. Since we’ve just leapt into a group of enemies, Gurjin will be the most likely target to be on the receiving end of those attacks, which is exactly what we want for our tank.

Tangle Up 2 gives Gurjin an area-of-effect attack to use against all adjacent targets and it also applies the Root status to said targets to ensure that our berserking foes stay within Gurjin’s range.

Retribution is a passive skill that gives Gurjin a 50% chance to counter-attack melee attacks. We’ll get a lot of mileage out of this skill with the scenario we’ve set up for ourselves.

Lastly, we have Bandage 2, which allows Gurjin to heal himself and remove all Negative Status effects. This is a flexible ability choice that is best equipped when we don’t have a dedicated healer along for the fight. A great alternative is Crusade, which gives Gurjin, who is a fairly slow character, a much-needed Recovery boost when he takes damage.

These are just some of the possible ways players can leverage the powerful job system in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics. How will you choose to play?

For more information on The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics ahead of its February 4 release date, check it out on PlayStation.com.