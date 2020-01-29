Ghost Recon: Breakpoint’s Terminator Live Event is now available across PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. It includes two main missions, as well as daily missions. The first main quest, Mission 1, starts today and will close on February 6th. Mission 2 begins February 1st; it, too, will come to an end on February 6th. Those who participate throughout the live event will earn a series of exclusive rewards, all inspired by The Terminator film.

To begin the event’s first mission, players must locate a woman who’s supposedly from the future, Rasa Aldwin. In lending Rasa a hand, players will gain access to her “special weapon.” Daily missions, which aren’t replayable, will feature throughout the event, too. Referred to as “Interception missions,” these tasks will see players locate and destroy the T-800 signals that Rasa is able to trace. Ubisoft has yet to unveil details about Mission 2.

A number of exclusive rewards straight out of 2029 will be available to Breakpoint players who participate in the Terminator Live Event. They are as follows:

Earn 23 new exclusive items during the whole live event period, including customization items, gear, vehicles, weapons, attachments, and more.

Rewards are directly inspired by The Terminator movie. Mission 1: Weapon: MK14 | TERMINATOR

Terminator-themed items available in Maria’s shop, and 12 items are purchasable with Skell Credits.

This event comes on the heels of Breakpoint’s most recent major patch, Title Update 1.1.0, which went live on January 28th. On the PlayStation 4, the update weighs a little over 13GB, bringing with it a slew of fixes for issues concerning night vision, enemy AI behavior, PvP, game saves, and crashes.

[Source: Ubisoft]