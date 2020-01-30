Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES-style JRPG from indie developer Ark Heiral set to launch on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam) sometime in late 2021. The title’s Kickstarter campaign went live in early 2019; Ark Heiral has since raised double its original funding goals. Deck13 Spotlight, Deck13 Interactive’s publishing label, will publish the 16-bit adventure on consoles and PC.

While venturing through Chained Echoes, players are bound to find themselves lost in a bizarre fantasy world. Unsurprisingly, dragons will feature prominently. Magic, too, will take center stage. The strangeness enters the picture thanks to piloted mech suits.

Chained Echoes‘ setting takes place on the war-torn continent of Valandis, where war has been fought for several generations between three kingdoms. Consequently, betrayal and deceit are prevalent. The JRPG’s story centers on a group of heroes, all intent on putting an end to the fight. While traveling, the band of heroes will explore various types of locations. Exotic archipelagos, sunken cities, and long-abandoned dungeons represent only a few examples.

During 20 to 25 hours of gameplay, players will partake in action-packed turn-based battles. How players navigate the world will be left to the choice of either moving about on foot or in a Mech. Additionally, choice is set to present itself in the form of customization options for Chained Echoes‘ airship. The game’s other interesting features include a ton of items that can be crafted and looted, an in depth skill system, a similarly complex equipment system, and musical score inspired by RPGs of the PlayStation 1 era.

Despite the late release date, no mention of next-gen consoles was made, though, with backwards compatibility, a PS4 launch for the game could by default mean a PS5 version is incoming.

[Source: Deck13 Spotlight via Gematsu]