Last year Wizards of the Coast opened up a video game studio headed by former BioWare creative director and writer James Ohlen. Details on the studio were rather tight though, to the point that we didn’t even know what its name was. Now the first details of the studio are out, and we have an idea of what it is working on. For starters, the studio is going by the name Archetype Entertainment. Chad Robertson, who was the Head of Live Service for BioWare and left the company in November, will be taking the role of the studio’s general manager. Archetype Entertainment will be situated in Austin, Texas.

A few details on Archetype Entertainment’s first game have also been revealed. As mentioned when the studio first opened, the plan was to make a game that wasn’t attached to any of their existing IPs but instead create something entirely new. It’s first project will be a sci-fi RPG. The game will have a “world-class” team and is being made as multiplatform game. It also promises to “put the player at the center of an epic personal narrative with impactful choices.” Outside of these scant details, there isn’t much else to be said about their upcoming project.

While it’s very likely we’ll be hearing more about Archetype Entertainment and it’s projects in the future, Wizards of the Coast certainly has a lot of IPs that the studio could draw from, should they need it. After all, Wizards of the Coast owns both Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering. While Archetype might be tackling a new IP, fans of both existing Wizards IP will still have plenty to look forward to. During The Game Awards 2019, Dungeon & Dragons: Dark Alliance provided four-player hack and slash fans something to look forward too. On the other hand, Magic: Legends is an MMO set in the Magic: The Gathering universe.