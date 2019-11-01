Another lead developer has departed BioWare. This time, it’s the team’s Head of Live Service, Chad Robertson, taking leave. Robertson shared the news yesterday, revealing that this week serves as his final days with the Anthem studio. His departure is taking place after his having been with the company for 14 years.

Robertson announced his exit in a recent Twitter post, promising the studio’s future projects are in “good hands.” Check out the tweet below:

This is my last week with BioWare. I’ve been with the company for 14 years and am grateful for everything I’ve been part of here. SW:TOR, Anthem, the Austin studio, and BioWare are in good hands; you can expect great things ahead. — Chad Robertson (@crobertson_atx) October 31, 2019

In a subsequent tweet, Robertson alluded to his already having a new position elsewhere in the industry. For now, he isn’t able to divulge any concrete details. He will be able to do so soon, however.

Robertson represents another key member of Anthem’s development team to have departed the studio in recent months. Anthem Lead Producer Ben Irving left BioWare in August. Irving, along with Robertson, were in line to helm Anthem’s future development after Lead Producer Michael Gamble shifted focus to another of the studio’s projects.

At present, it seems unclear as to what the line of leadership looks like for Anthem’s future content plans. Yet, apparently, many of those plans are still coming down the pipeline.

Anthem is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Chad Robertson on Twitter via VG247]