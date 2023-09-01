Veteran Mass Effect Dev Jos Hendriks Joins Sony’s Sucker Punch

Veteran BioWare developer Jos Hendriks has announced that he has joined Sony’s Sucker Punch Productions. Hendriks spent over 14 years at BioWare, where he primarily worked on Mass Effect games. He was laid off by the troubled studio earlier this year.

What’s Sony’s Sucker Punch working on?

During his lengthy career at BioWare, Hendriks worked on Mass Effect 2, 3, and Andromeda, as well as Dragon Age: Inquisition and Anthem. Prior to BioWare’s layoffs, he was working on Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.

In a bit of personal news, after over 14 and a half years at BioWare working with so many fantastic people on so many fantastic things, I was laid off earlier this year. After taking some time to rest, I'm starting my next adventure with the wonderful team at Sucker Punch! pic.twitter.com/ImmC9sOKdI — Jos (@Sjosz) September 1, 2023

Hendriks says his journey into video game development began with paper level designs for Super Mario World, followed by modding levels for Unreal Tournament 99 and Timesplitters 2.

As for what he’s working on at Sucker Punch and in what capacity, Hendriks hasn’t disclosed anything yet. Thanks to numerous job descriptions and teases, it has been speculated that the team is working on another Ghost of Tsushima game alongside some mystery projects. Sucker Punch hasn’t confirmed anything yet but has denied rumors that it’s working on new Infamous and Sly Cooper games.

A follow-up to Ghost of Tsushima makes sense considering the game’s commercial success around the globe. A movie based on the game is also in the works.