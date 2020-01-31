During CES 2020 earlier this year, Sony announced that the estimated sell-through numbers for PlayStation 4 software sat at 1.15 billion as of December 31, 2019. In the weeks since then, the company has updated game sales data for PS4, based on additional figures from retailers and the PlayStation Store. Now, Sony estimates 1.181 billion games have actually been sold on the platform as of December 31, 2019.

Sony Interactive Entertainment shared the new figures in a press release, citing a desire to maintain accuracy as reason for the update. While this is indeed impressive, it is worth noting these numbers are an estimate gathered from SIE’s own research. The company’s overview additionally clarifies that sales of add-on content do not count towards the cumulative number of sold-through units.

Actual figures were gathered according to the following:

Japan figures are from February 22, 2014 to December 31, 2019

North America figures are from November 15, 2013 to December 31, 2019

Latin America figures are from November 29, 2013 to December 31, 2019

Europe figures are from November 29, 2013 to December 31, 2019

Asia figures are from December 17, 2013 to December 31, 2019

Sony’s reported data also makes note of last year’s sales figures around the same time period. Reportedly, as of December 31, 2018, PS4 game sales had topped 924 million worldwide (as of the newly updated estimates provided). This suggests an estimated 257 million PS4 games were sold throughout 2019 .

Along with the PS5 logo reveal, this year’s CES conference also saw the company reveal that 106 million PS4 consoles had been sold since launch. PlayStation VR is no slouch either, currently sitting at over 5 million units sold since its 2016 release. Additionally, PSN boasts 103 million monthly active users; 38.8 million of them are PS Plus subscribers.

[Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment]