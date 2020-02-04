The long-awaited Wastelanders update for Fallout 76 is finally nearing release. Bethesda will roll out the new content on April 7th across the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. Both Fallout 76 and the Wastelanders update will go live on Steam that same day. Anyone who owns either the base game or one of its Deluxe Editions will gain access to the new content free of charge.

In announcing a release date for Wastelanders, Bethesda also launched the following trailer:

For many a Fallout 76 player, the arrival of fully voiced NPCs constitutes Wastelanders’ main attraction. However, there are quite a few other additions fans may also find appealing. Content such as a new main storyline, additional locations, fresh enemies, new weapons, and a brand-new reputation system represent but a few notable examples.

As noted above, the impending update won’t cost existing Fallout 76 owners any extra coin. Two purchasable “Faction-themed content bundles” are on the way, though–Raiders and Settlers. A “combination bundle” featuring both will also go on sale, though Bethesda has yet to share pricing details. The bundles will package in all of the following:

Raider Content Bundle Mine Car Planter – A small planter for your crops when no dirt is available (buildable in your C.A.M.P.) Raider C.A.M.P. – Change the look of your Vault-Tec C.A.M.P. deployable to give it a Raider edge Raider Stash Box – Raider-themed Stash box for your C.A.M.P. Raider Faction Flag – New flag for your C.A.M.P. that show off your allegiance to Crater Raider Pathfinder Outfit – Look like another resident of Crater with this outfit (includes mask and bandana) Raider Conquest Loot Bag – Raider-style Loot bag, complete with skull Raider Pillager Backpack – A Raider-style backpack Raider Marauder Power Armor Skin – Unique appearance for your Power Armor based on the Crater Raiders



Settler Content Bundle Garden Truckbed Trailer – A small planter for your crops when no dirt is available (buildable in your C.A.M.P.) Settler C.A.M.P. – Change the look of your Vault-Tec C.A.M.P. deployable to give it a Settler appearance Settler Stash Box – Settler-themed Stash box for your C.A.M.P. Settler Faction Flag – New flag for your C.A.M.P. that show off your allegiance to Foundation Settler Mechanic Outfit – Look like another resident of Foundation with this outfit (includes hat) Settler Traveler Loot Bag – Settler-style Loot bag that looks like a travel case Settler Relief Backpack – A Settler-style backpack Settler Vigilante Power Armor Skin – Unique appearance based on the Foundation Settlers



Bethesda originally had plans to launch Wastelanders in fall 2019. A delay announcement in October 2019 pushed it to early 2020. The company cited a desire to meet community standards as a key reason for postponing the update.

