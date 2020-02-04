One of the most famous examples of a high-profile anticipated game getting canceled was Scalebound by PlatinumGames. It was, at the time, being developed as an Xbox One exclusive with the backing of Microsoft Studios. Though it was canceled, it might be something the developer could return to. At the very least, it’s something the studio would like to finish, though Microsoft still owns the IP.

When asked about the possibility of Scalebound making its return, Head of PlatinumGames Atsushi Inaba replied:

Again, it’s a good question! But this was an intellectual property that belongs 100% to Microsoft. Whatever happens with this project, we can’t really do anything with it unless Microsoft leaves us. But it’s a game that we fall in love with and love. If the opportunity arises, it’s something we would love to return to.

While this is by no means a confirmation we’ll see it come back, it’s a good sign that Platinum is on board to finish it. There’s no telling if Microsoft will let this happen (and even if they do, it’s unlikely it would come to PlayStation), but one thing is certain: Fans are eager to see Scalebound once more.

Scalebound was in development for several years until its cancellation in 2017. It was going to have that classic Platinum action with a mix of RPG elements and dragons. In regards to its cancellation, Inaba said both PlatinumGames and Microsft had failed but didn’t elaborate further. Considering it was in development for so long, it’s unclear just how much more would need to be done for it to see the light of day if the studio did have the chance to work on it again.

PlatinumGames has committed to releasing more quality games since Scalebound’s cancellation. In 2017, it released NieR: Automata, which garnered critical praise. And just yesterday, the studio successfully launched a Kickstarter that saw over 17,000 backers fund a port of The Wonderful 101 to PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. The Kickstarter raised over $1.1 million in 24 hours and is still climbing.

But will Scalebound make its return? At this point, it’s uncertain and probably unlikely, but that’s currently in the hands of Microsoft.

[Source: Eurogamer Portugal via WCCFTech]