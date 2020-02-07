So far, sales of Gearbox’s long-awaited Borderlands 3 are strong. Since its September 2019 launch, the first-person shooter has moved nearly eight million units worldwide. This is a considerable step up from 2K’s late September report that said the shooter shifted five million copies in five days.

2K parent company Take-Two shared news of Borderlands 3’s latest sales milestone during a recent earnings report. Reportedly, a specific sales figure did not receive mention. However, according to VentureBeat, the title is closing in on eight million copies sold. This suggests it may be on track to catch up with Borderlands 2. As of August 2019, sales of the 2012 sequel had ballooned to approximately 22 million units.

During Take-Two’s earnings report, the company also reiterated the continued success of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2. The former sits at more than 120 million copies sold, while the latter has crossed 29 million. This aligns with the previously announced sales total of 150 million units sold across both titles combined. In a Twitter post, industry analyst Daniel Ahmad revealed a breakdown of GTA V’s yearly performances since launch. Interestingly, in 2019 alone, the title moved an astounding 20 million copies, the most since its 2013 launch year.

Borderlands 3 is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. It’s currently available for $30 in the PlayStation Store’s Critics’ Choice Sale. Since the game’s release late last year, Gearbox has consistently rolled out updates to address issues and add new content. The first story DLC, Moxxi’s Heist, dropped in December. Three more DLC packs are on the horizon, but lack release dates.

