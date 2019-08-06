In Take-Two’s financial earnings call in May 2019, the publisher reported Borderlands series sales totaled over 43 million units. The company’s recent earnings call for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 tells a different story about the franchise’s success. Borderlands in the last three months has moved more than five million copies, meaning the series has now shipped more than 48 million copies worldwide.

Borderlands 2 sales have most notably contributed to the FPS franchise’s recent sales boon. As of May 2019, the acclaimed sequel accounted for just over 20 million of the series’ overall sales. According to Take-Two’s earnings report for the last three months, Borderlands 2 now sits at sales numbers surpassing 22 million.

The announcement and imminent launch of Borderlands 3 can be attributed to much of the sales growth, as far as Take-Two Interactive is concerned. Undoubtedly, the release of free Borderlands 2 DLC that ties into Borderlands 3 also played a part in renewed interest for the seven year old sequel. Of course, the recent launch of Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, which packs in the original game and all its expansions, counts towards the franchise’s overall sales success.

After several years of waiting and many months of teases, developer Gearbox Software announced Borderlands 3 at PAX East 2019 in March. Not too long thereafter, the studio unveiled the game’s box art and official release date. Since the title has gone gold, Borderlands 3 is looking more real than ever. Most recently, fans have been treated to new footage, 14 minutes of gameplay that shows off a boss fights, good ol’ Borderlands mayhem, and Claptrap being Claptrap.

Borderlands 3 will come to the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One in just a few weeks on September 13th. Preorders for the game and its three different special editions are currently available at a variety of retailers and online.

[Source: Take-Two Interactive via PCGamesN]