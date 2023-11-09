Spider-Man 2 Sells Over 5 Million Copies as PS5 Shipments Reach New Milestone

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 ended September 30, revealing that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 sales have crossed five million copies and the PS5 console has shipped 46.6 million units to date.

Spider-Man 2 dev thanks ‘incredible’ PS5 community

In an earnings presentation, Sony said that Spider-Man 2 is already “a big hit” for the company and PS5 hardware unit sales were “basically in line” with its expectations. Sony shipped 4.9 million consoles in the last quarter alone.

Developer Insomniac Games had a little more to say about Spider-Man 2’s sales over on Twitter, where it expressed its gratitude to fans.

Woo! We're incredibly honored to announce Marvel's #SpiderMan2PS5 has sold over 5 MILLION COPIES!



Thank you to our incredible community for supporting us and helping us reach this milestone! #BeGreaterTogether pic.twitter.com/KkXGXbsAB5 — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) November 9, 2023

Elsewhere, Sony revealed that the total number of PlayStation’s monthly active users has reached 107 million, an increase of five million year-on-year. Over 40% of this total is attributed to PS5 players, who Sony claims have shown “high user engagement.”

Total gameplay time during the quarter also increased by 4% year-on-year, which Sony considers “stable” level of growth. “We have kept unchanged our high target of 25 million units for PS5 sales this fiscal year,” the company said, adding that the PS5 Slim as well as the PlayStation Portal are expected to “assist us in increasing the sales momentum during the

year-end selling season, which is the largest opportunity to sell product.”