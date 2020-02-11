In addition to announcing that restocks are incoming for The Last of Us Part II Ellie Edition preorders, Naughty Dog unveiled a whole host of other collectible items fans can soon get their hands on. Once again, the studio is teaming with Dark Horse on a couple of Ellie statues, each of which will release in the coming months. Art dealer Cook and Becker has new concept art prints in stock that are available to purchase now. Finally, Naughty Dog unleashed new Part II key art, as well as another free PS4 Dynamic Theme.

During Outbreak Day 2019, Dark Horse launched preorders for a 12-inch limited edition Ellie statue. Today, the company unveiled an 8-inch “Ellie with Machete” polyresin statuette. Preorders for the $100 figure are currently available via Dark Horse Direct. However, on March 13th, orders will be cut off. Those who want one should probably act as soon as possible, since Dark Horse will only produce enough to fulfill preorders. An 8-inch PVC version of the “Ellie with Bow” statue announced last year will become available at retail on an unspecified date this summer.

Get a closer look at the “Ellie with Machete” statuette in the following video:

Cook and Becker added new The Last of Us Part II concept art prints to its collection. Each are of a museum-grade quality, hand-numbered, and packaged with a Certificate of Authenticity. They’re currently available to purchase on the art dealer’s official website.

Naughty Dog has also unleashed two new pieces of key art, featuring Ellie front and center. Fans should be able to download them on to a device of their choice as wallpapers via PlayStation.com/wallpapers. However, the site presently only launches a 404 error page that includes a very clever Metal Gear Solid Easter egg.

A free PS4 Dynamic Theme for the key art is available to download, too. Especially dynamic is that it’s supposed to change from night to day according to the PS4’s system clock. Codes for the theme are as follows, courtesy of the PlayStation Blog:

Americas: 4FMP-BBNM-J5L3

Europe/AU/NZ/Russia/Middle East/Africa/India: 9DEK-PKNG-N445

Japan and Asia: Check each country’s official PlayStation social channel for more information.

The sequel’s new key art images are below:

The Last of Us Part II will land on PS4 in a few months on May 29th. Shortly thereafter in June, Dark Horse plans to release The Art of The Last of Us Part II, as well as its Deluxe Edition.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]