Resident Evil Resistance is the new asymmetrical multiplayer mode that will launch alongside Resident Evil 3 later this April. Resistance will pit survivors against the series’ most iconic villains, called “Masterminds.” Two additional Masterminds, along with screenshots of two new maps were unveiled today. Joining the roster of villains are Ozwell Spencer and Alex Wesker from past Resident Evil games—plus two new maps, Casino and Abandoned Park.

Resident Evil Resistance Masterminds – Ozwell Spencer

This Resident Evil villain has typically been in the background throughout the series, sitting back while others do the work for him. Spencer is one of Umbrella Corporation’s founders and will use technology to face off against the Survivors in Resistance. Instead of utilizing controllable bioweapons like Annette Birkin’s G-Birkin and Daniel Fabron’s Tyrant, Spencer will have deadly toys at his disposal that will get in the way of the Survivors.

Resident Evil Resistance Masterminds – Alex Wesker

As the primary antagonist of Resident Evil Revelations 2, Alex Wesker is a diabolical foe who will focus on laying traps in Resident Evil Resistance. She can manipulate the map to slow down the Survivors and has the ability to summon a man-eating plant named Yateveo. She’s a Mastermind who likes to experiment on her test subjects, so you’ll need to be extra cautious when facing off against her.

You can also get a look at the new maps in the slideshow below:

New Resident Evil Resistance Masterminds Confirmed, Alex Wesker WATCH GALLERY

The Tyrant (aka Mr. X) from Resident Evil 2 will also be playable in Resistance, but not much else is known about the full lineup of Masterminds, other than the inclusion of Daniel Fabron and Annette Birkin. The survivors, January, Samuel, Tyrone, and Valerie will all feature their own unique abilities that can come in handy when facing off against the Masterminds. We also know that Resistance is not a canonical entry into the series, serving instead as a playground of sorts.

Make sure to get your Resident Evil 3 preorder in through Amazon. It will launch for PS4 on April 3, 2020.

What do you make of the villains included in Resident Evil Resistance so far? Any others you’d like to see added to the roster?

