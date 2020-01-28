Resident Evil: Resistance is the asymmetrical multiplayer mode that will come packaged with the imminent release of Resident Evil 3‘s remake. It would not be out of left field, then, for fans to assume Resistance counts as part of Resident Evil canon. However, this simply isn’t be the case. Rather, Resistance is merely meant to provide a fun experience, one that would be “impossible to fit in the actual timeline.”

Resident Evil 3 producer Peter Fabiano confirmed the above during an interview for Official PlayStation Magazine’s Issue #171. Fabiano explained, “[Resistance is] basically set in Raccoon City with scenarios that make it impossible to fit in the actual timeline.” Still, fans will encounter “familiar enemies and characters like Mastermind.”

Despite this separation of canon, shared thematics between Resistance and RE3 exemplify why Capcom thought it best to bundle them together. Fabiano told OPM, “you’ll remember that the Japanese subtitle for RE3 was Last Escape. Both of these titles have characters that are trying to escape somewhere or something, so thematically it made sense. We also wanted to take up the challenge of building out an online game set in the RE universe.”

A couple of weeks ago, Capcom showed off Nemesis in action. Needless to say, he looks more terrifying than ever before. The recent trailer additionally offers a closer look at playable character Carlos Oliveira. Thankfully, fans don’t have to wait too much longer for the remake’s release.

Capcom’s Resident Evil 3 remake will hit stores shelves on April 3rd for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Official PlayStation Magazine via GamesRadar]