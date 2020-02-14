Remedy Entertainment, the team behind Alan Wake and last year’s Control, has four projects in development. Thus far, only three of them are known quantities. Two of the four are related to Remedy’s story mode work on Smilegate’s CrossFire HD and CrossFireX. Another is Vanguard, a game that aims to marry the studio’s “unique game features” with live-service multiplayer experience. An unannounced project serves as the fourth of the bunch. And it seems Remedy won’t be ready to unveil anything concrete for some time.

The studio provided a brief rundown on each of the four productions during today’s financial statements release, which concerns all of 2019. Most notably, both Vanguard and the unannounced game are currently entering the pre-production stage. According to the release, the secret project especially is “proceeding well.”

Of course, there’s still a team hard at work on Control’s two paid story expansions. The first paid DLC, The Foundation, is on track to launch in March. A second expansion, AWE, will release sometime in mid-2020. Both will introduce new story missions, fresh enemies, and unlock new areas within the Oldest House.

Interestingly, Remedy’s financial statements release offers another hint about the future of Control. It could receive an updated version on next-gen consoles. The following excerpt seems to suggest as much: “Control’s high quality, uniqueness and technical innovation provide opportunities to bring the game to new platforms.” While this doesn’t serve as an outright confirmation, it appears a decent tease, nonetheless. Given the ongoing speculation about backwards compatibility, Control’s appearing on next-gen hardware isn’t beyond the realm of possibility.

Control is in stores now on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Remedy Entertainment]