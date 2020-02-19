Dangerous Driving, the spiritual successor to Criterion’s Burnout, has a sequel on the way. Developer Three Fields Entertainment is currently hard at work on Dangerous Driving 2, which will launch this holiday season for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One. PAX East 2020 attendees will have a chance to go hands-on with the sequel next week, courtesy of a playable demo.

Three Fields Entertainment announced the follow-up on its website, promising to share more details “in the coming weeks.” A few bits of information have already been confirmed, though. For one, Dangerous Driving 2 is an open-world experience that players will be able to enjoy in co-op with split-screen. Its online functionality will go live on launch day, too.

In a separate blog post about the road ahead in general, Three Fields Entertainment notes its interest in cross-platform play. It was something the team wanted to pursue for the original Dangerous Driving. However, “a lot of rules and regulations were being figured out last year and it was too late for us to take advantage of them,” the post explains. The studio hopes cross-platform play is no longer out of reach. But there exists no clear indication as to whether the feature will be pursued for Dangerous Driving, or if the team will instead try to lock down cross-play for the sequel.

Developed by former Criterion developers, the first Dangerous Driving entry hit stores in April 2019. The racer didn’t review well, but many recognized its potential. Our review awarded it a 6 out of 10, making note of the dearth of features at launch. For example, online functionality wasn’t available at the time. Launching with only one game mode didn’t help, either. At least Dangerous Driving 2’s early details suggest history won’t repeat itself.

PAX East 2020 kicks off next week in Boston on February 27th.

[Source: Three Fields Entertainment]