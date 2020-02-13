PAX East 2020 kicks off later this month on February 27, with an end date of March 1st. Earlier this week, Naughty Dog announced it would attend with a hands-on demo for The Last of Us Part II. Now, the full Sony PAX East 2020 lineup has been revealed, which includes a slew of other big titles. DOOM Eternal, Persona 5 Royal, Predator: Hunting Grounds, and Nioh 2 count as a select few, among a number of other heavy hitters.

The complete list of PlayStation 4 games that Sony will demo during PAX East is as follows:

Sony PAX East 2020 Lineup

Below

Cloudpunk

Doom Eternal

Dreams

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Genshin Impact

Haven

The Last of Us Part II (Booth #10047)

MLB The Show 20

Mosaic

Moving Out

Nioh 2

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Persona 5 Royal

Predator: Hunting Grounds

Remnant: From the Ashes

Spelunky 2

Trials of Mana

Zombie Army 4

Quite a few PlayStation VR games will feature at the event, as well. That list of titles includes:

Gorn

Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Paper Beast

Pixel Ripped

The Room VR: A Dark Matter

Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash!

All who attend PAX East will be able to go hands-on with the above listed experiences. However, attendees are advised to try reserving spots for themselves via the Experience PlayStation app, available on both Android and iOS devices.

Most of the games on the list are either already out or will hit stores in the near future. The Last of Us‘ sequel, of course, will launch on May 29th. DOOM Eternal comes to multiple platforms on March 20th. Nioh 2 is slated to release a bit sooner on March 13th. In the coming weeks, everyone will get to try their hand at the Nioh follow-up, which will receive a Last Chance Trial starting February 28th.

This year’s PAX East begins on February 27th at the Boston Convention Center.

[Source: SIE via Gematsu]