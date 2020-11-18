Scheduled to go live on December 10th, The Game Awards 2020 are just a few weeks away. As such, the full list of nominations are now public. The Last of Us Part II leads the pack with 10 nominations. Supergiant’s Hades will compete across eight categories. And Ghost of Tsushima trails closely behind with an impressive seven nods.
Sony Interactive Entertainment serves as the publisher with the most nominations this year. In total, Sony-published games account for 22 of this year’s nominations, one nod behind Nintendo’s record of publishing 23 of 2017’s The Game Awards nominees. With TLoU Part II and Ghost of Tsushima, two of Sony’s titles are up for Game of the Year. Nominees for this prestigious award also include: Animal Crossing: New Horizons, DOOM Eternal, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Hades.
“A global jury” consisting of 95 media and influencer outlets selected this year’s nominees. Without further ado, The Game Awards 2020 complete list of nominees is as follows:
Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- DOOM Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Game Direction
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Narrative
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (George Kamitani)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos)
- Hades (Greg Kasavin)
- The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)
Best Art Direction
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Score and Music
- DOOM Eternal (Mick Gordon)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)
- Hades (Darren Korb)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Coker)
- The Last of Us Part II (Gustavo Santaolala, Mac Quale)
Best Audio Design
- DOOM Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Performance
- Ashley Johnson as Ellie, The Last of Us Part II
- Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II
- Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham as Hades, Hades
- Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Games for Impact
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
- Through the Darkest of Times
Best Ongoing
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty Warzone
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Best Indie
- Carrion
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Hades
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Best Mobile, Presented by LG WING, Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokémon Café Mix
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fall Guys
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Valorant
Innovation in Accessibility
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- HyperDot
- The Last of Us Part II
- Watch Dogs Legion
Best VR/AR
- Dreams
- Half-Life: Alyx
- MARVEL’s Iron Man VR
- STAR WARS: Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Best Action
- DOOM Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
Best Action/Adventure
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- MARVEL’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Role Playing
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Best Fighting
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11/Ultimate
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r]
Best Family
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
Best Sim/Strategy
- Crusader Kings III
- Desperados III
- Gears Tactics
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- XCOM: Chimera Squad
Best Sports/Racing
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
Best Multiplayer
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Among Us
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
Best Debut Game
- Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver)
- Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)
- Röki (Polygon Treehouse/CI Games)
- Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)
Content Creator of the Year, Presented by Adobe
- Alanah Pearce
- NickMercs
- TimtheTatman
- Jay Ann Lopez
- Valkyrae
Best Esports Game
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- Ian “Crimsix” Porter / Call of Duty
- Heo “Showmaker” Su / League of Legends
- Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu / League of Legends
- Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro / Call of Duty
- Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut / CS:GO
Best Esports Team
- DAMWON Gaming / League of Legends
- Dallas Empire / Call of Duty
- San Francisco Shock / Overwatch League
- G2 Esports / League of Legends
- Team Secret / DOTA2
Best Esports Event
- BLAST Premier: Spring E2020 European Finals (CS:GO)
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020
- IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)
- League of Legends World Championship 2020
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
Best Esports Host
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- James “Dash” Patterson
- Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden
The Game Awards will air on December 10th for free across 45 streaming platforms, Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube included.