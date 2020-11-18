Scheduled to go live on December 10th, The Game Awards 2020 are just a few weeks away. As such, the full list of nominations are now public. The Last of Us Part II leads the pack with 10 nominations. Supergiant’s Hades will compete across eight categories. And Ghost of Tsushima trails closely behind with an impressive seven nods.

Sony Interactive Entertainment serves as the publisher with the most nominations this year. In total, Sony-published games account for 22 of this year’s nominations, one nod behind Nintendo’s record of publishing 23 of 2017’s The Game Awards nominees. With TLoU Part II and Ghost of Tsushima, two of Sony’s titles are up for Game of the Year. Nominees for this prestigious award also include: Animal Crossing: New Horizons, DOOM Eternal, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Hades.

“A global jury” consisting of 95 media and influencer outlets selected this year’s nominees. Without further ado, The Game Awards 2020 complete list of nominees is as follows:

Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

DOOM Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

Best Game Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

Best Narrative

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (George Kamitani)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano)

Ghost of Tsushima (Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos)

Hades (Greg Kasavin)

The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)

Best Art Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Best Score and Music

DOOM Eternal (Mick Gordon)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)

Hades (Darren Korb)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Coker)

The Last of Us Part II (Gustavo Santaolala, Mac Quale)

Best Audio Design

DOOM Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghost of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Performance

Ashley Johnson as Ellie, The Last of Us Part II

Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham as Hades, Hades

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Games for Impact

If Found…

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Tell Me Why

Through the Darkest of Times

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty Warzone

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Best Indie

Carrion

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Hades

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Best Mobile, Presented by LG WING, Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon

Among Us

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokémon Café Mix

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fall Guys

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Valorant

Innovation in Accessibility

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Grounded

HyperDot

The Last of Us Part II

Watch Dogs Legion

Best VR/AR

Dreams

Half-Life: Alyx

MARVEL’s Iron Man VR

STAR WARS: Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Best Action

DOOM Eternal

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Streets of Rage 4

Best Action/Adventure

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

MARVEL’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Last of Us Part II

Best Role Playing

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Best Fighting

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Mortal Kombat 11/Ultimate

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r]

Best Family

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Best Sim/Strategy

Crusader Kings III

Desperados III

Gears Tactics

Microsoft Flight Simulator

XCOM: Chimera Squad

Best Sports/Racing

Dirt 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Best Multiplayer

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Among Us

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Valorant

Best Debut Game

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver)

Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)

Röki (Polygon Treehouse/CI Games)

Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

Content Creator of the Year, Presented by Adobe

Alanah Pearce

NickMercs

TimtheTatman

Jay Ann Lopez

Valkyrae

Best Esports Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Fortnite

League of Legends

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Ian “Crimsix” Porter / Call of Duty

Heo “Showmaker” Su / League of Legends

Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu / League of Legends

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro / Call of Duty

Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut / CS:GO

Best Esports Team

DAMWON Gaming / League of Legends

Dallas Empire / Call of Duty

San Francisco Shock / Overwatch League

G2 Esports / League of Legends

Team Secret / DOTA2

Best Esports Event

BLAST Premier: Spring E2020 European Finals (CS:GO)

Call of Duty League Championship 2020

IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)

League of Legends World Championship 2020

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Best Esports Host

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

James “Dash” Patterson

Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden

The Game Awards will air on December 10th for free across 45 streaming platforms, Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube included.