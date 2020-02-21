While we patiently wait for Sucker Punch’s upcoming Japanese adventure Ghost of Tsushima, you can currently check out a faithful recreation of one of the game’s trailers in Dreams. In fact, if we didn’t know any better, it would be pretty hard to tell the two apart. You can see it for yourself below:

The recreation was made by Dreams user thrjoker594 and has been in the works since June 2019 during the game’s early access phase. Since then, the user has iterated on the creation and has now managed to make a nearly 1-to-1 version of Ghosts of Tsushima’s famous 1v4 action scene from one of its trailers. Everything from the sounds, movement, lighting, textures, and other assets look spot on, with a heavy attention to detail. In fact, another Twitter user made a comparison video of the two scenes. You can check out the creation yourself in Dreams right now.

Dreams came to PS4 on February 14, 2020, after over seven years of development. It underwent a seemingly tumultuous development cycle, suffering from numerous delays since its announcement in 2013. Following its release, Dreams achieved critical praise as one of PS4’s best-reviewed exclusives. In our review, we praised it for its nearly endless possibilities, engaging tutorials, and all-in-one creation tools. We’ll have to wait to see how it performs commercially worldwide, but it did manage to crack the top 10 bestseller charts in the UK during its launch week.

Like Dreams, Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima has been in the works for a while, following the release of the studio’s previous game inFamous: Second Son in 2014. We still aren’t sure when it will launch specifically other than its supposed summer 2020 release window. It was rumored that it was supposed to launch sooner, but The Last of Us Part II’s delay reportedly caused a shift in Ghost of Tsushima’s release.

It’s still unclear if Ghost of Tsushima will make its way to PS5 natively, or if it will be playable via the new system’s backward compatibility function. Likewise, Dreams isn’t necessarily a shoo-in for the next-gen system, but the devs have said it’s a logical next step.

[Source: Twitter, Dreams]