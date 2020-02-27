Butterfinger has partnered with Square Enix to bring fans DLC for the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake. To do so, you must purchase Butterfinger, Crunch, or Baby Ruth candy bars, and submit an image of the receipt to Butterfinger to get a digital code in return. This offer will begin at 12pm ET on March 3rd, will run until May 14, 2020, and is valid in North America only.

You’ll need to buy two participating products in the same transaction to qualify. Only one submission is permitted per day and each DLC item is limited to one per person. It’s unclear if the contents of these downloadable items will be available outside of this offer.

Get ready to take snacking and gaming to the next level with Butterfinger and @FinalFantasyVII Remake. Visit https://t.co/kpD4O2yysF to learn more about how you can Game Better with Butterfinger. *While supplies last* #GameWithButterfinger #FF7R pic.twitter.com/5Yoq5plexI — Butterfinger (@Butterfinger) February 26, 2020

Here’s the list of rewards:

Midgar Bangle

Shinra Bangle

Corneo’s Armlet

Superstar Belt

Mako Crystal

The rewards are available at 2, 4, 6, 8, and 10 cumulative purchases respectively. Each is an accessory that can be equipped to characters in Final Fantasy VII Remake. It’s unknown what their exact in-game effects will be. The main Butterfinger site hints at a Tifa Lockhart Dynamic PS4 theme that will be available on March 3 when the promo goes live, but there aren’t any details on how to get it just yet.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is due out for PS4 on April 10, 2020. It’s a timed exclusive that will then be brought to other platforms after a year. The original Final Fantasy VII released for PlayStation in 1997. The idea of a remake had been tossed around as early as 2000, but nothing ever materialized until now. The PS4 version had its fair share of developmental hurdles to overcome and even suffered a recent delay, but the wait is almost over and will now be made that much sweeter thanks to Butterfinger.

[Source: Butterfinger, Twitter]