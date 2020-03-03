There’s soon to be a new skater in town, courtesy of Easy Day Studios’ skateboarding title, Skater XL. Inspired by Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and EA’s Skate, neither of which seem primed for a return anytime soon, Skater XL aims to explore what a modern-day skateboarding game could bring to the table. The game is currently available through Steam Early Access, but the PS4 version is “coming soon.”

Check out Skater XL’s most recent trailer in the video down below:

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Skater XL Director Dain Hedgpeth provided an overview of what to expect gameplay-wise. Notably, the game’s controls won’t function like those of a typical interactive skater experience. As such, players should not go in expecting to master preset challenges or input tricks. Instead, movements for the skater’s left and right foot are accordingly programmed to the left and right analog sticks. Apparently, this makes controls easier to learn.

This kind of control scheme is underscored by Skater XL’s basic movement controls, which feature a “ton of freedom in how they are performed,” Hedgpeth explained. He continued,

Skater XL uses physics controlled by the thumbsticks to drive all movement in the game, which is a big step away from traditional ‘canned animation’ based systems. Precise movements made through the thumbsticks will make your tricks look and feel different each time, adding a level of expression, personalization, and style to the gameplay.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater has recently been in the news, but not because of a new entry or remaster. Rather, a documentary about the beloved series, Pretending I’m a Superman, premiered late last month at the Mammoth Film Fest in Mammoth Lakes, California. Release details do not seem carved in stone as of yet since the documentary still needs a distribution partner.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]