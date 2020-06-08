Developer Easy Day Studios has shifted Skater XL out of its original July 7th release date. The skateboarding title will now roll out later that same month on July 28th for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. News on an updated launch date for the Nintendo Switch version will go live in the weeks ahead.

The studio shared news of Skater XL’s delay on a recent Instagram post. Check it out below:

Easy Day Studios unveiled its ambitious vision for Skater XL just a few months ago. From the looks of what’s been shown, thus far, this could very well fill a void in the long-abandoned genre.

The genre won’t remain on the sidelines for too much longer, however. In May, after several months of hints and rumors, Activision and Tony Hawk announced remasters for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2. This glorious nostalgia trip will begin when the collection launches on September 4th for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One. As such, fans can get their beloved arcadey experience later in the year, while Skater XL aims to provide something that is more simulation-heavy in nature. All in all, things are looking up for the genre.

[Source: Easy Day Studios on Instagram]