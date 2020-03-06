Although Media Molecule’s Dreams has performed well from a critical standpoint, it was uncertain how the creation suite would do commercially. We still don’t know exactly how many copies it sold worldwide, but it’s clear it made a splash on the PlayStation Store. Dreams was the fifth most downloaded PS4 game for the month of February 2020, coming out ahead of the likes of Minecraft, ARK: Survival Evolved, and even The Witcher 3, which maintained a strong showing for the month. The Division 2 took the top spot thanks to a deep discount to $3 ahead of the Warlords of New York expansion.

These stats pertain to downloads specifically, not copies sold or money earned. It also only accounts for digital downloads from the PSN, excluding any information about copies sold at retail. This list only covers North America (though Dreams coincidentally was also the fifth most downloaded PS4 game in the EU, as well).

Dreams‘ early access version is also largely unaccounted for in these stats, which was available at a discounted rate prior to February 2020. Many players bought in during early access, which updated to the full version when it released at no additional cost. As such, it’s not entirely clear how well Dreams performed overall since there are so many caveats. Still, more people downloaded it in February than Rainbow Six Siege, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, or The Witcher 3. If retail and early access data was accounted for, Dreams might have charted even better during its debut month. We’ll get a better sense of its sales in the United States when NPD results are revealed next week.

Here are February 2020’s most downloaded PS4 games:

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Dreams Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Minecraft ARK: Survival Evolved Assassin’s Creed Odyssey The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition

And here are the month’s most downloaded PSVR titles, a largely unchanging list that sees Beat Saber dominating once again:

Beat Saber Superhot VR Job Simulator Blood & Truth Creed: Rise to Glory Drunkn Bar Fight Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality Vacation Simulator Arizona Sunshine Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

[Source: PlayStation Blog]