NetherRealm Studios is hosting a free trial weekend for Mortal Kombat 11. The trial period kicked off yesterday on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. It comes to an end early next week on Monday, March 9th. Better still, every character currently on the MK11 roster is available to play during this period. This includes all of the title’s guest fighters, even the recently released Joker.

The studio announced news of the free trial weekend in the following post on Mortal Kombat’s Twitter page:

We want YOU to join kombat on @Playstation and @Xbox! Get a taste of all the #MK11 kombatants thus far during our free Trial Weekend starting today. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/oqMHtdyJDF — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) March 5, 2020

This trial perfectly aligns with the franchise’s forthcoming Final Kombat 2020 tournament, which begins this weekend on Saturday, March 7th. Surely, scheduling of the free weekend was no accident.

NetherRealm’s latest Spawn tease probably wasn’t coincidental, either. Following the free weekend announcement, MK’s Twitter account posted a 10 second clip of Spawn, whose MK design was recently unveiled courtesy of McFarlane Toys. Admittedly, there’s not much to see, apart from his glowing green eyes. It still serves as a hint of what’s to come, though, considering the character will officially be unveiled during this weekend’s Final Kombat tournament.

See the incredibly brief Spawn teaser below:

He’s waiting patiently in the shadows for Sunday. See you then. #MK11 pic.twitter.com/S5OpB1MGvr — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) March 5, 2020

Fighting game competition and Spawn’s gameplay reveal is not all Mortal Kombat fans have to look forward to over the weekend. During Final Kombat, NetherRealm also plans to unleash a Red Band trailer for Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, the animated film set to launch on an unspecified date this spring.

The latest Mortal Kombat entry is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Mortal Kombat on Twitter]