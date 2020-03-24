Rumors concerning the future of Silent Hill have run rampant online over the last few months. Some of the more recent bits of speculation claim Konami will bring back the series two-fold, with a soft reboot and Telltale-inspired adventure. Allegedly, Sony is acting as mediator between Konami and Kojima productions, so the latter can produce the supposed Telltale-like project. While all of this sounds exciting, a new statement from Konami outright discredits the claims.

Following the rumors that emerged earlier this month, Rely on Horror reached out to Konami for clarification. According to the website, a PR representative for Konami’s North American branch responded within an hour. The rep reportedly explained, “we’re aware of all the rumors and reports but can confirm that they are not true. I know it’s not the answer your fans may want to hear.” Konami’s rep added, “it’s not to say we are completely closing the door on the franchise, just not in the way it is being reported.”

In the interest of receiving further clarification, Rely on Horror reached out once more. In doing so, the publication inquired about the rumor’s specifics, such as SIE Japan Studio’s involvement in the alleged reboot, as well as Sony’s P.T./Silent Hills revival pitch to Kojima. Rely on Horror reports that after a week of follow up emails, Konami’s representative has yet to respond.

At the very least, the representative’s first response echoes the publisher’s previous sentiments about Silent Hill’s future. Earlier this year, another rep told PCGamesN that Konami listens to fan feedback, and is “considering ways to provide the next Silent Hill.” There’s no way of knowing what this may ultimately entail. It suggests all hope isn’t yet lost, though. While Silent Hill has remained dormant for nearly a decade, perhaps fans won’t have to wait too much longer for a proper refresh.

[Source: Rely on Horror]