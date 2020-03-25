If it smells like something nearby is on fire then have no fear: It isn’t Scorpion performing a signature Fatality, it’s just legendary actor Bruce Campbell’s pants being set on fire. An email from WB Games today meant to announce the release of Spawn, the newest DLC character in Mortal Kombat 11 also contained an unintended easter egg of the revealing variety. Looks as if Ash from The Evil Dead film series—more specifically the Army of Darkness version—is coming to Outland and Mortal Kombat 11, much to the surprise of nobody.

The proof is in the fine print, as the copyright notice at the bottom of the email meant to signify the use of characters from other franchises lays out the dirt: “‘ASH” character from ‘ARMY OF DARKNESS’ is licensed from Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. ARMY OF DARKNESS TM & © 1993 Orion Pictures Corporation. © 2019 year of development-distribution. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.”

If this seems flimsy, rest assured that along with the Army of Darkness copyright are similar paragraphs for The Joker and Spawn, both part of the current Mortal Kombat 11 character season pass. The inclusion of one Ashley Joanna “Ash” Williams in the Mortal Kombat franchise is a long time coming, especially considering the company he keeps. Ash shares connections with other past guest fighters such as Freddy Kreuger of Nightmare on Elm Street fame and Jason from Friday the 13th, both serving as antagonists to Ash’s exploits at one point or another.

Actor Bruce Campbell has been on-again, off-again with his teases for Mortal Kombat 11, at one point denying that Ash was coming and at others teasing the inclusion of the character.

While no information about a potential release for Ash is certain, this leak does seem to give credence to the existence of a second season pass for Mortal Kombat 11, which is at least some good news in light of the game’s lack of inclusion in this year’s Evo 2020 tournament lineup.

That’s all well and fine, but riddle me this: When do we get DLC to play as Bruce Campbell’s true most iconic character, Jack Stiles from the short-lived 2000 action show Jack of All Trades?

[Source: Game Revolution]