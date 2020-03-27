Michael Denny has spent the last 25 years of his career at Sony. In his most recent role, Denny served as Vice President of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios Europe, overseeing the likes of Guerrilla Games and Media Molecule. Denny’s work additionally saw him supervising development on third-party exclusives. Now, however, he’s taking his expertise elsewhere, leaving Sony for Warner Bros. subsidiary TT Games.

Denny’s new role at TT Games is to involve his taking over strategy and business operations. In doing so, he will serve as studio head, managing TT Games’ catalogue of games, which largely consists of the long-running LEGO franchise. A statement from TT Games notes that Denny will report to Playdemic studio head Paul George. The goal is to develop a “new vision” for the UK-based development team.

Michael Denny’s departure from Sony comes at an interesting time, especially considering the impending PlayStation 5 launch. Last September, Sony Worldwide Studios Chairman Shawn Layden left the company rather unceremoniously. Just over a month later, Guerrilla’s Hermen Hulst assumed the role of Head of Worldwide Studios. President of Worldwide Studios Shuhei Yoshida then took the lead on PlayStation’s new indie initiative.

At the time of writing, it is unknown who will fill Michael Denny’s shoes as the Europe division’s Vice President. Regardless, this level of restructuring during a console launch year seems peculiar. And the rollout of PS5 details isn’t matching pace with what some fans prefer. While the machine’s tech specs are now out in the wild, the box’s design and many of its features currently remain under wraps. What we know largely comes from leaks, rumors, and patents people are digging up. Pricing details are also a mystery for the time being; same with information concerning launch games, the UI, and other marketable features that the majority of players and fans want to know more about.

[Source: TT Games via GamesIndustry.biz]