Finally, the rumors can come to an end. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is indeed on its way. In fact, a German PS Store listing suggests the remaster will launch tomorrow, March 31st, for $29.99 on the PS4, PC, and Xbox One. A debut trailer released earlier than planned, too.

Check out the leaked trailer below:

BREAKING: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Trailer has been leaked. RT if you’re hyped. pic.twitter.com/5FipfcNt1N — MW2 Remastered (@MW2Remastered4K) March 30, 2020

As the title suggests, this upcoming release only features Modern Warfare 2’s campaign. Thus, multiplayer has been cast aside, similar to the remaster for Modern Warfare. Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered will also give players access to the Classic Ghost Bundle in-game content, available to use in both Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone. The content includes all of the following:

UDT Ghost Skin

2 Weapon Blueprints

Weapon Charm

Execution

Quip

Animated Calling Card

Emblem

2 Battle Pass Tier Skips

Modern Warfare 2’s remaster has been in the public conscious for approximately two years now. The first hint surfaced in March 2018, courtesy of an Amazon listing. Another clue made the rounds this February due to a PEGI rating, which was soon thereafter followed by a rating listing in South Korea. Interestingly, a report from this past weekend suggested a launch for this week. That same report, fueled by datamined details, also claims a remaster for Modern Warfare 3 is in the works at Activision.

While Activision has yet to confirm Modern Warfare 2 Remastered’s existence, the alleged release date suggests a formal announcement should go live sometime today.

[Source: Charlie INTEL]