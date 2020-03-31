PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – March 31, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

March’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

A-Tech Cybernetic VR ($19.99)

Final Assault ($29.99)

Good Goliath ($19.99)

The Room VR: A Dark Matter ($29.99)

Tilt Brush ($19.99)

PS4 Games

Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition ($14.99)

Arcade Archives IKARI III -THE RESCUE- ($7.99)

BRIKS HEAD TO HEAD THEME AND AVATAR BUNDLE V2 ($19.99)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered ($19.99)

The Casebook of Arkady Smith ($8.99)

The Complex ($12.99)

Creature in the Well ($14.99)

Curious Expedition ($14.99)

Gigantosaurus The Game ($39.99)

Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher Console Edition ($19.99)

The Interactive Movie Bundle ($22.99)

Mekorama ($4.99)

ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 ($59.99)

ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 – Deluxe Edition ($89.99)

Operencia: The Stolen Sun ($29.99)

OVERPASS ($59.99)

OVERPASS DELUXE EDITION ($69.99)

Persona5 Royal ($59.99)

Persona5 Royal Deluxe Edition ($69.99)

Persona5 Royal Ultimate Edition ($99.99)

Random Heroes Gold Edition ($4.99)

Snakeybus ($11.99)

STAR WARS Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy ($19.99)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York ($19.99)

Warhammer Pack: Hack and Slash ($79.99)

PS Vita Games

BattleRockets ($9.99)

Mekorama ($4.99)

Random Heroes Gold Edition ($4.99)

