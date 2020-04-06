With Resident Evil 3 now out in the wild, Capcom has released a survey. Anyone who takes part in it will receive access to free digital wallpapers afterwards. The survey asks standard Resident Evil 3 questions, inquiring about whether the participant played the demo, purchased the remake, etc. Most interesting, however, is a question concerning another potential remake for the series. Naturally, Capcom inquires about fan interest in a Resident Evil sequel, too.

The remake question merely asks, “If a new remake title of Resident Evil series is released, would you like to purchase?” This does not, of course, serve as a clue that another remake is in the works. Still, it indicates Capcom may at least consider producing another project of this kind. After all, many a Resident Evil fan seems curious as to what the team could accomplish in attempting to modernize the likes of Resident Evil 4. Code: Veronica may represent a possibility, too, especially since it takes place after the events of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3.

As of now, however, there exists no way of guessing what Capcom may have up its sleeve next. Although, there are rumors regarding a Resident Evil 7 follow-up. The latest bit of speculation suggests Resident Evil 8 will launch in 2021 as a cross-gen release. Apparently, fans can expect to hear concrete information about the title in the next several months or so. As always, without official word from Capcom, it’s best to take such claims with a grain of salt.

Resident Evil 3’s remake is out now on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. Capcom plans to expand upon the packaged in asynchronous multiplayer, RE Resistance. The first of such updates will go live on April 17th in a patch that brings Jill Valentine to the multiplayer suite for free. More information about future content will surface soon.

[Source: Biohazard on Twitter]