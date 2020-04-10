Publisher tinyBuild Games and developer Cradle Games originally had plans to launch the souls-like Hellpoint on April 16th. The coronavirus pandemic, however, is forcing the companies to shuffle their schedules around. As such, Hellpoint has been delayed. The space station-set title will now launch for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox One on an unspecified date “before the end of Q2 2020.”

This extra period of development will allow Cradle Games to address feedback it received from players who participated in Hellpoint: The Thespian Feast, a free sequel segment on Steam. Studio Creative Director Matt Boudreau noted as much in the following statement,

In light of the unprecedented events facing the world, we have been forced to postpone the launch of the game. We plan to use the additional development time not just for polishing, but also to address the feedback we’ve gathered and make Hellpoint an even better gaming experience for everybody! The feedback of the community had such enthusiasm and energy.

Despite the game’s postponement, tinyBuild and Cradle Games also released a launch teaser. Check it out in the video down below:

Inspired by Dark Souls and Dead Space, Hellpoint is set on a derelict space station, Irid Novo, which orbits a black whole. Akin to Dead Space, the narrative aims to take players on a wild ride accentuated by extinct space civilizations, the mysteries of cosmic Gods, and quantum physics. The player character first awakens aboard Irid Novo, after the events of a cataclysm known as the Merge. Once an admirable representation of scientific achievement, the space station nows serves as little more than a warning of all that can go terribly wrong. As with many an RPG, the future is in the hands of players.

While Hellpoint’s combat will be as unforgiving as that of Dark Souls, there does exist an intriguing twist, courtesy of jump-in co-op and PvP multiplayer. Interestingly, local co-op is another multiplayer option.

