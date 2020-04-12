Hello Games recently sat down with the Inside Xbox team for an exclusive first look at The Last Campfire‘s gameplay. The adventure title is due out this summer.

Without further ado, take a look:

The Last Campfire was revealed in December 2018 and is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

“The Last Campfire is the culmination of several years of work by a couple of members of the team who had the urge to make an artistically focused single-player adventure game,” Hello Games’ Sean Murray said last month. “The result is something in which the player becomes lost within a storybook world, travelling through beautiful environments, meeting strange and unusual characters in a heartfelt story.”

The Last Campfire follows the story of Ember, who is trapped in a mysterious place and is looking for a way out. Key features are as follows:

DISCOVER A PURPOSE The Last Campfire is an adventure, a story of a lost ember trapped in a puzzling place, searching for meaning and a way home.

ON A JOURNEY Travel deeper into the lands beyond the dark forest and overcome the adversities before you.

UNCOVER A WORLD Discover beautiful wilderness filled with lost folk, strange creatures and mysterious ruins.

LIGHT THE LAST CAMPFIRE Find hope and carry it with you on your journey to light The Last Campfire.

FROM A SMALL STUDIO A unique tale from Hello Games and the creative minds behind LostWinds.

We’ll update our readers when we have a release date.