Capcom apparently wants to continue to capitalize on the popularity of its recent remakes by continuing right on down the line of mainline Resident Evil titles. Following last year’s Resident Evil 2 and the newly released Resident Evil 3, reports now indicate that development is underway on a remake of the series’ fourth numbered title. The Resident Evil 4 remake is reportedly in development by M-Two, the studio that had a large part in assisting with Resident Evil 3’s development.

Development on the Resident Evil 4 remake is apparently at a larger scale than both 2 and 3. The external M-Two studio is being helped by Capcom’s own internal Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry 5 teams. The teams consist of many of the original Resident Evil 4 developers, which should help the game get meaningful modern advancements without changing the ideas behind the beloved game too much. Notable names still involved include producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi, designer Kouji Kakae, and Resident Evil 3 remake’s director Kiyohiko Sakata, who was the lead coder on Resident Evil 4. According to reports, the new project is being directed by a “newcomer at M-Two.”

Further reports indicate that M-Two’s assistance on developing Resident Evil 3 was for practice, as the team was already beginning development on Resident Evil 4. With a glut of negative reception regarding a number of elements, careful attention is being put on feedback in regards to Resident Evil 3 in order to assess what worked, what didn’t, and how they can use that to help shape Resident Evil 4.

The original Resident Evil 4 director Shinji Mikami was reportedly in talks to co-found M-Two but turned the opportunity down due to his current work on GhostWire: Tokyo at Bethesda. The new Resident Evil 4 project has the thumbs up from the legendary director, and he has even “provided informal advice on its direction.”

Don’t worry though. Even if you’re getting a bit tired of revisiting the past or just don’t think Resident Evil 4 needs a remake this soon, Capcom is reportedly also hard at work on Resident Evil 8, the next mainline entry in the series. Rumors seem to indicate that it will be another big departure for the series and directly follow up on many of the threads left hanging by Resident Evil 7.

