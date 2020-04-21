PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – April 21, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

As Part of the Stay at Home Initiative – Free between 4/15/20 and 5/5/20

April’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PS4 Games

AFL Evolution 2 ($59.99)

Crash’n the Boys Street Challenge ($4.99)

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories ($59.99)

DOUBLE DRAGON ($4.99)

DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅱ: The Revenge ($4.99)

DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅲ: The Sacred Stones ($4.99)

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Collector’s Edition ($49.99)

Freakout: Calamity TV Show ($9.99)

Guard Duty ($7.99)

Help Will Come Tomorrow ($19.99)

Obey Me ($19.99)

Renegade ($4.99)

River City Ransom ($4.99)

Spider Solitaire F ($4.99)

Stranded Deep ($19.99)

Super Dodge Ball ($4.99)

PS Vita Games

Guard Duty ($7.99)

