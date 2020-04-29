Dungeon Defenders: Awakened, an action-RPG steeped in tower defense mechanics, remains on track for a 2020 release. The title exits Steam Early Access on May 28th, then goes on sale for $39.99. Developer Chromatic Games plans to launch the Nintendo Switch version in Q3 2020. Meanwhile, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions are set to arrive in the final quarter of this year.

A Steam release date trailer went live this morning, featuring Dungeon Defenders: Awakened gameplay footage. Check it out in the video below:

Built from the ground up in Unreal Engine 4, Dungeon Defenders: Awakened represents a fusion of the franchise’s roots and fresh elements. The third installment will introduce refined visuals, an original narrative, updated gameplay mechanics, new loot, and extra locations. In the game’s Version 1.0, players will have access to a host of new content, including Mixed and Pure Strategy modes, six difficulty settings that range from Easy to Massacre Difficulty, additional challenge maps, new pets, and the Ancient Dragon and Goblin Mech bosses.

Story-wise, Dungeon Defenders: Awakened returns fans to Etheria, where they’ll assume the role of one of four heroes. Each character’s primary goal is to defend Etheria, a land threatened by an array of dark forces. The Build Phase will prompt the hero to fortify Etheria’s settlement, efforts that hopefully slow down advancing enemies. Moreover, crafting offensive structures will allow players to bombard enemy ranks. The action enters the mix during the Combat Phase, where players use class-specific abilities and skills, unleashing havoc across all who stand in their way.

[Source: Chromatic Games via Gematsu]