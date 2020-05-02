Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s content advisor and historian Thierry Noël has said that regardless of which Eivor players choose in the upcoming title, the protagonist as well as other in-game warriors will be “equally formidable” in battle.

According to Noël, the role and presence of women warriors in the Viking culture is a subject of debate among historians but Norse stories are full of female warriors and that’s something Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will reflect.

The archaeological sources are highly debated on that specific issue. But the fact is, and I think what’s really important, is that it was part of their conception of the world. Sagas and myths from Norse society are full of tough female characters and warriors. It was part of their idea of the world, that women and men are equally formidable in battle, and that’s something that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will reflect.

Ubisoft Montreal narrative director Darby McDevitt has confirmed that unlike Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, both protagonists in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla are canon. “We’re not going to spoil how we managed that trick until you play the game,” he wrote in response to a fan on Twitter.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s female Eivor is played by Danish actress Cecilie Stenspil and male Eivor is played by The Last Kingdom actor Magnus Bruun. You can play as either or both when the game launches this holiday for current and next-gen platforms.

[Source: Ubisoft, Darby McDevitt]

