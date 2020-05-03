Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has been a critical and commercial success for Ubisoft but the game launched with a number of issues, chief among which was the amount of grinding players had to engage in to proceed with the story. As soon as Valhalla was announced and Ubisoft confirmed that the series’ recently-introduced RPG direction will be making a return, fans expressed concerns about having to grind through the story again, but it looks like we can rest easy because that won’t be the case.

According to creative director Ashraf Ismail, players will be able to approach Valhalla however they want. In other words, those who want to stick to the story will be able to do so. Others can focus on elements like building settlements without worrying about the campaign too much.

Speaking to Press Start Australia, Ismail said:

Our goal is to just let players play the content they want. Again, we built a really intriguing world that takes place in Dark Ages England and Norway. By the way, when you leave Norway to England, you can always go back to Norway, so we built these really beautiful breathtaking living worlds, and we want players to play the content as they wish to play it. That’s the way the game is being balanced. So, people want to focus on narrative, there’s no issue there. People want to focus on their settlement, again, no issue there. It’s really up to players to decide how they want to consume the content. That’s always been our angle and again, this, we’re showcasing Eivor’s personal journey. We’re really focused on that. So if people want to focus on that personal journey, and the relationships that come out of that, they can do that.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will release in holiday 2020.

[Source: Press Start Australia]

