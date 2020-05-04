Codemasters has no plans to distribute additional Season content for DiRT Rally 2.0. However, the studio does plan on rolling out smaller updates and a few surprises down the line. Fans can also anticipate continued support via Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Challenges. But Codemasters is gearing up for something new, too. Whatever that something new entails will apparently take center stage in the world of DiRT.

The studio teased an unannounced project in a recent community post on its website. “Prepare to see something new roar to life in the world of DiRT,” reads the post in question. This particular project is presently in development by a team separate from the DiRT Rally group. As such, fans should anticipate a “brand-new experience.” At present, there exists no word on when Codemasters will share concrete details, though DiRT fans can look forward to more information “very soon.”

DiRT Rally 2.0 hit store shelves in the early part of 2019. In building upon the excellence from 2016’s DiRT Rally, DiRT Rally 2.0 became the ultimate rally experience. Our review of the latter, which awarded it an 8 out of 10 at launch, did note a few notable missteps, however. For one, 2.0 felt lacking in multiplayer modes out of the gate. The career mode seemed fairly barebones, as well. Post-launch content, the first of which arrived one week after release, managed to add more to the experience over time, though.

Along with Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, DiRT Rally 2.0 featured in April’s PS Plus offerings for subscribers. May’s freebies include Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19.

