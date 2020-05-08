Camel 101’s psychological horror title Those Who Remain was meant to launch on May 15th. However, coronavirus-related issues pushed both the digital and retail versions to late June. Now the digital release has been bumped up. PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, and Xbox One players will be able to download the title at the end of this month on May 28th for $19.99.

A retail-exclusive Deluxe Edition will hit stores on an unspecified date this summer, along with a Nintendo Switch version. The Deluxe Edition is available to preorder now from various retailers through the official website for Those Who Remain. This version will include a digital download of the prequel comic, Those Who Remain: Lights Out.

News about Those Who Remain’s release date changes comes courtesy of Little Big PR. Publisher Wired Productions shared the details on its Twitter page, too, alongside a brand-new gameplay trailer. Check it out below:

Uncover the tragedy of Dormont..@ThoseWhoRemain releases digitally on May 28th for Ps4, Xbox One and PC – Join the Discord today to learn more.. and #StayInTheLight https://t.co/8l8AygCaxf pic.twitter.com/tueYvwb36P — Wired Productions (@WiredP) May 7, 2020

Those Who Remain is set in Dormont, a sleepy town strangely undergoing a split from reality. A darkness warps Dormont; so, too, does the actions of its citizenry. Players will venture through what truly lies buried within the town, exploring the game’s atmospheric world and experiencing its psychological horror.

Edward, Those Who Remain’s protagonist, finds himself caught in the middle of it all. In an attempt to end an affair, Edward drives through Dormont. His hopes of returning his life to some semblance of normalcy is quickly derailed by whatever darkness looms beneath the sleepy town. As a result, players must guide the character through a host of unexpected horrors, ensuring he survives a terror-filled night that tests his sanity.

[Source: Wired Production on Twitter, Little Big PR]